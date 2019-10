KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Each year thousands of area high school seniors have to make a decision: go to college or jump right into the workforce.

Austin-East Magnet High School held it’s annual fall college and career fair Thursday to help students make a decision about their future.

More than 60 universities, colleges and local businesses were in attendance as the fair open to the school’s 700-plus sophomores, juniors and seniors.