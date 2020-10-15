Auto manufacturing company Denso looking to hire for logistics, quality control positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Automotive manufacturing company Denso is looking to fill a handful of spots.

The company has positions ranging from logistics to quality control. Denso associates are provided training with competitive pay, health benefits, matching 401(k), and more.

To learn more about what’s available and how to apply you can visit Denso’s careers website.

