KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the Holiday season quickly approaching, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is holding a national hiring event Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 13-14.

The company is looking to add 7,000 fresh faces to its team nationally. At its Kodak location, Bass Pro is hoping to fill 35 full and part-time positions.

The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. You are encouraged to sign up ahead of time at basspro.com/careers, but walk-ins are welcome.

