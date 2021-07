KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is hiring for multiple temporary wildland firefighter positions based in Oneida, Tennessee. Applications will be accepted until July 13, 2021.

The salary range is listed as $13.45 to $16.90 per hour. To apply you must be able to pass a physical exam and carry a 45 lb pack for 3 miles within 45 minutes, 18 years of age or older, and pass a drug test. Visit usajobs.gov to see a full list of qualifications and how to apply.