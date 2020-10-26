Blount Chamber of Commerce holding virtual job fair this week

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are searching for a new job or career, the Blount Partnership Chamber of Commerce along with American Job Center/Tennessee is putting on a Virtual Career Fair this Thursday, Oct. 29.

You will need to register ahead of time to take part. Go online to www.blountchamber.com/careerconnection to register and to access an event rundown.

