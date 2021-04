MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount Chamber is scheduled to hold two job fairs in the month of April.

A virtual event is set for the 15th while an in-person career fair is scheduled for April 27th at Foothills Mall in Maryville.

To learn more about both job fairs as well as see an updated list of job opportunities in the county, go to https://www.blountchamber.com/resources/job-board