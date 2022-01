MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Maintenance Commission is currently looking to hire a maintenance worker.

If hired, you will perform basic semiskilled work maintaining and repairing community parks. If interested, you must submit a resume as well as complete an online application.

To read more and to apply, go to www.parksrec.com/about/employment-opportunities.

