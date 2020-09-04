Blount Memorial Hospital hiring phlebotomist

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount Memorial Hospital is looking to hire a phlebotomist.
The hospital’s website lists some of the duties as including “but not limited to performing phlebotomy and specimen collection, the initiation of pre-testing protocols, the performance of waived testing, clerical office duties, housekeeping, inventory management, phone duty, and courier duties as assigned.”
This is a full-time position. For more information you can go to https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/blountmemorial#/job/3210 or https://www.blountchamber.com/.
