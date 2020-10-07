Blount Partnership hosting virtual job fair at end of October

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount Partnership is taking the virtual leap by hosting an online job fair at the end of the month.

The event, sponsored by DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Newell Brands, Cherokee Millwright and the American Job Center, is open to anyone seeking a job in Blount County. At the conclusion of the event, job seekers will be emailed an information sheet with job listings, company contacts and online links to apply.

“Companies are looking to hire employees at all skill levels and without in-person job fairs, the virtual world is next best option,” Jessica Belitz, who leads the Blount Partnership’s workforce development efforts, said. “This is an outstanding opportunity for job seekers to learn more about our local businesses in one hour and decide if there’s a perfect career option. It also gives our businesses another avenue to reach potential employees.”

The job fair will be held from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 29. Those interested in attending can find the registration link at www.blountchamber.com/careerconnection.

A maximum of 17 companies are slated to participate. Internships, part and full-time positions will be offered. Employers wishing to participate may contact Belitz at 865-983-2241.

