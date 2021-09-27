How to apply for a job at Sevierville Buc-ee’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans of the Texas-based convenience store chain Buc-ee’s are already counting down the days until the new location in Sevierville opens next year — but before then, the company is hiring managers to staff the new East Tennessee store.

Buc-ee’s offers benefits including healthcare, 401k and three weeks of paid time off per year. Visit the Buc-ee’s Sevierville job listings page for more information about the positions and candidate qualifications.

Buc-ee’s has listed eight managerial openings for the Sevierville location, which will be the world’s largest when it opens.

  • Assistant Food Service Manager
  • Food Service Manager
  • Cleaning & Maintenance Manager
  • Grocery Manager
  • Assistant Gift/Merchandise Manager
  • Gift/Merchandise Manager
  • Assistant General Manager
  • General Manager

Management candidates must be able to train in Texas/Alabama/Georgia for at least 6 months prior to returning to the Sevierville location, the description says.

