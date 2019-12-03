Business Buzz: Dollywood hosting auditions for 2020 shows

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Can you sing, dance or act? If so, Dollywood is looking for you.

Beginning next month, Dollywood is holding auditions in Pigeon Forge and Spartanburg, South Carolina, for the upcoming season.

“Dollywood Entertainment is looking for singers who are proficient in musical theater, 1950s and 1960s rock and pop vocals, and contemporary, as well as classic, country music,” the park said in a news release. “They also seek expressive actors who are skilled at improvisation, have a strong presence, can project and are able to sing and move well.”

Performers must be at least 17 years old.

Dollywood alumni include country music singers Carly Pearce and Suzy Bogguss, “American Idol” performer Janelle Arthur, and “Days of Our Lives” actor Eric Martsolf.

For details, visit Dollywood’s auditions website.