Breaking News
Coronavirus News: Tennessee cases reach 16,370 and 273 have died

Business Buzz: Fort Sanders is hiring for multiple openings

The Business Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FORT SANDERS RMC_Nurse assaulted kerosene_0107_1546908502094.JPG.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Need a job? Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is hiring for multiple positions.

RELATED: More Business Buzz on hirings

Openings span a wide range of job opportunities. A sampling of the opening on its careers page include EMTs, patient care assistants, food service workers, a mechanic, clinical dietitian, and nursing assistant.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter