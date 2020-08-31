Business Buzz: Job opening in Blount County

The Business Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Action Agency is looking to fill a part-time position as a Benefits Enrollment Specialist.

To learn more about the organization go to blountcaa.org.

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to jshaver@blountcaa.org.

You have until Wednesday, September 2nd to apply.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter