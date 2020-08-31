Business Buzz: Job opening in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Action Agency is looking to fill a part-time position as a Benefits Enrollment Specialist.
To learn more about the organization go to blountcaa.org.
To apply, send a resume and cover letter to jshaver@blountcaa.org.
You have until Wednesday, September 2nd to apply.
