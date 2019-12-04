Business Buzz: Law enforcement hiring event Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you would like to become a member of law enforcement, you’re in luck.

A regional hiring expo is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Knoxville.

The free event is marketed as the largest law enforcement hiring event in the area.

Multiple agencies will be in attendance looking to hire sworn officers, office administrators, dispatchers, accountants, IT experts, and more.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hotel Knoxville on East Hill Avenue next to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.