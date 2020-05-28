Business Buzz: Lifeguard positions now available

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the next phase of the reopening process underway and with that pools in our area are now open.

Right now Covenant Health says they are now hiring for people to staff those recreation areas.

Fort Sanders Health and Fitness Center in West Knoxville is looking to fill several lifeguard positions. There are several positions available for day, night and weekend shifts.

You will have to put in an application online to be considered and there is some training involved; CPR, first aid, as well as lifeguard certification is required.

You’ll need to go to https://www.covenantcareers.com/ to learn more about certification and to apply.

