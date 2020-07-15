Business Buzz: Upcoming virtual job fair

(WATE) — If you are looking for work, or wanting to make a career change, listen up!

USA-Career Center of the Southeast, a national career fair company, is sponsoring a National Virtual Career Fair.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 23rd from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Career Center, the purpose of the event is to provide resources for people looking for employment and resume assistance.

The event is free to the public. To take part, you will need to log into southeastcareercenter.com to attend on the 23rd.

