Farragut, Tenn. (WATE) — All this week VG’s Bakery is celebrating 20 years of business.

The business, which originally started in a residential house, has grown to become a full line bakery specializing in breads, muffins, cookies and more.

As a way to celebrate, this week only VG’s is bringing back some of its classic creations. For a look at what you’ll be able to find, store hours and location, just click here.