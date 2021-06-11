Car parts manufacturer DENSO hosting hiring event at Pellissippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vehicle parts supplier DENSO is hosting a same-day hiring event at Pellissippi State Community College’s Blount campus. The Maryville facility says manufacturing experience is not needed and only a high school diploma or equivalent certification is required.

The jobs are open production and logistics positions, and employees are provided with competitive pay starting at $16 and hour for second and third shifts and $15 an hour for first shift, with increases to more than $22 an hour.

A $500 sign-on bonus is also being offered. The company offers matching 401(k), paid holidays and vacation, insurance and on-site doctor with pharmacy, cafeteria and a fitness center. Participants can also win tickets to Soaky Mountain Waterpark or a $100 gas card.

Participants will complete DENSO’s computer-based plant skills review test, though computer proficiency is not require to pass. Registrants will get an email with suggested resources to help prepare.

Those who successfully pass will be interviewed by a recruiter, and depending on the interview, will be given a job offer.

The event is Wednesday, June 16, at 2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Friendsville. Reservations are required and can be made at densocareers.com/maryville or by calling 865-982-7000, extension 2553.