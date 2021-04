KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are looking for a job or considering a career change, you might want to check out an upcoming job fair in Blount County.

The career fair is from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 27, at Foothills Mall in Maryville. It is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the job fair, or if you are a business and would like to take part, go to www.blountchamber.com/community/festivals-events/job-fair/.