KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is looking to fill a number of positions. Deadlines to apply range from Oct. 18th to Nov. 5th.

Some of the opportunities available include Police Officer, Equipment Technician, Equipment Operator, Public Service and Crew Member. To look over what’s available, requirements, as well as how to apply, go to: knoxvilletn.gov/currentjobopenings. Also, included on the City’s career page is a link to openings with Knoxville Area Transit.

