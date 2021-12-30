KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we head into a new year, the City of Knoxville has a number of openings it is looking to fill.

Some of those positions include transportation officer, crime analyst, zoning examiner, garage supervisor and more. It’s worth noting, a number of the positions have an application deadline of early January. To get a look at the entire list of jobs available, the requirements and how to apply, go to: https://knoxvilletn.gov/government/city_departments_offices/civil_service_department/current_job_openings