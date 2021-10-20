KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department is looking to fill a number of positions. The department is looking to fill positions of deputy sheriff, school resource officer, animal control officer, civil process server, and bailiff.

Applications can be obtained at the Sheriff’s Department at 111 Court Avenue in Newport. The deadline to apply is by noon Nov. 5.

All positions have a minimum age requirement of 21 except for corrections officers with a minimum age of 18. A background check will be conducted on all qualifying applications. Testing includes a written examination, physical agility and interviews. The Sheriff Department Civil Service Board will notify applicants of details for testing.

Successful applicants will be placed on an eligibility list that will be valid for one year or until all eligible candidates are hired or decline employment, whichever is sooner. Individuals hired for any of these positions will only be from the eligibility list.