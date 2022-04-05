KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking to work from home? Comcast is hiring for 300 virtual positions.

Comcast is accepting applications for 300 virtual inbound sales representatives across its Southeast region. Among the positions, they are also hiring 50 bilingual candidates who are fluent in English and Spanish.

IBS representatives will work with customers over the phone to promote and sell Comcast products and services. Comcast is aiming to onboard people from April to June.

Comcast offers competitive pay and benefits that start on the first day of employment. For more information or to apply visit the Comcast website here.