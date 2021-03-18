Comcast hiring technicians for Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Comcast is hiring residential service technicians in and around the Knoxville area.

Technicians install services to Comcast customers and handle changes in service. Interested candidates can apply online.

Comcast offers competitive pay and benefits that start on the first day of employment, including insurance, free Xfinity television and internet services for employees that live in serviceable areas, 401K match, and an employee stock purchase program.

Comcast ranked No. 10 on the Fortune Best Big Companies to Work For 2020 list.