(WATE) — If you are a veteran and looking for work, DAV and Recruit Military are holding a virtual career fair on Tuesday, February 23.

The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. You must sign up to attend.

To register, go to: https://www.dav.org/learn-more/news/2021/eastern-region-virtual-career-fair-for-veterans-tuesday-february-23-2021/