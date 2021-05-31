DENSO hiring entry-level machine operators for Maryville plant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Automaker supplier DENSO is hiring machine operators for all shifts at its Maryville plant.

Logistics associates operate automated and manual machines as well as test and inspect products. Qualifications include a high school diploma, stable work history, and ability to work daily and/or weekend overtime.

Associates are provided with training, competitive pay, low-cost health benefits, matching 401(k), tuition assistance, and a health center.

