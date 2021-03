KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is preparing to open a store this summer at West Town Mall. But unlike its other stores in the area, this one will offer a turf field, running track, batting cages, golf bays and more.

The sporting goods retailer is looking to fill a number of full-time and part-time positions.

If you would like to get a better look at what’s open, salary information, and how to apply, go to www.dickssportinggoods.jobs/the-new-dsg/ or dickssportinggoods.jobs.