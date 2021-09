MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Opening statements were heard Tuesday in the theft and embezzlement case of Tennessee state Sen. Katrina Robinson, who is accused of using hundreds of thousands of dollars that was supposed to go to her certified nursing school on various personal expenses like home improvements and vacations.

We caught Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson while walking into court with her attorneys. Cameras are not allowed into a federal courtroom.

Robinson and all attorneys involved with the case have also been ordered by a judge not to speak to media.