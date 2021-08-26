Dollywood holding career fair August 31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood is looking to fill a number of positions and will be hosting a career fair on Tuesday, August 31st at Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort & Spa. The hiring event runs from 2 pm to 6 pm. To learn more about what jobs are available, go to: https://www.dollywood.com/Jobs.

Also, through a release, Dollywood has announced it is casting, “multiple children’s roles in some of the park’s most-known productions during this year’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana.” To learn more, go to: auditions@dollywood.com