Dollywood holding career fair August 31

 KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood is looking to fill a number of positions and will be hosting a career fair on Tuesday, August 31st at Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort & Spa. The hiring event runs from 2 pm to 6 pm. To learn more about what jobs are available, go to: https://www.dollywood.com/Jobs.

Also, through a release, Dollywood has announced it is casting, “multiple children’s roles in some of the park’s most-known productions during this year’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana.” To learn more, go to:  auditions@dollywood.com 

