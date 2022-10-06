Herschend Enterprises, the operating partner of Dollywood, announced the program this week. (WATE)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood Parks & Resorts is offering benefits for current and future employees who want to further their education.

Dollywood will now offer 100% of tuition, fees and books for any employee going to school. The education benefits package is available to all team members on the first day of their employment, according to Dollywood’s website.

The amusement park has an opening for chefs, cooks, dishwashers and more.

The Cook I and Cook II positions require a person to use cuisine and cooking methods for various types of food as well as high-end catering menu items. They would need the proper skills to complete tasks in the kitchen.

The pay starts at $16 an hour.

The dishwasher positions require a person to maintain cleanliness and order in the kitchen, storage areas, dining room and dishwashing station.

The pay starts at $14 an hour.

The chef positions require a person to know how to manage a kitchen for food handling, merchandising and cost.

The minimum salary is $55,000.

There will be three “Culinary Services Hiring Events” which will be held at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

Monday, Oct. 10 at 2-6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17 at 2-6 p.m.

Monday, Oct 24 at 2-6 p.m.

To see more positions at Dollywood, visit dollywood.com/jobs.