KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you like rollercoasters, crafts, good food and just a fun atmosphere, Dollywood may just be the place for you. The park is posting its 2022 job opening’s list on Monday, Jan. 17.

Dollywood is also hosting a hiring event. The event is Saturday, Jan. 29, at Sevier County High School. The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To look over this information for yourself as well as the company’s veteran hiring page visit www.dollywood.com/Jobs.