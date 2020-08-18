Dollywood set to hold job fairs

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you would like to be a part of the Dollywood experience, we have a couple of job fairs on the horizon you need to know about.
The next career fair is set for Thursday, Aug. 27 from 2-6 p.m. at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort.
There is another fair scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort.
