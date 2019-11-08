Duluth Trading Company store opening next week in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Next week, Minnesota-based Duluth Trading Company will cut the ribbon on its first two retail stores in Tennessee.

One of those new stores just happens to be in Knoxville.

The grand opening is set for Friday, Nov. 15, with a number of festivities planned including two chances to watch a lumberjack ax throwing competition.

The new Knoxville store is located at the corner of Kingston Pike and Cedar Bluff Road in the same shopping center as Carolina Ale House and Main Event.