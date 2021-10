KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Duncan & Sons’ Building Maintenance has the help wanted sign out as it is looking to fill a number of full-time and part-time positions around the area.

The company, which has called East Tennessee home since 1989, serves the Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Morristown, Maryville, Sevierville and Wartburg areas. Jobs available are cleaners, supervisors and managers. To learn more, go to www.duncanandsons.com/job-opportunities. You can also email sherri.maynard@duncanandsons.com.