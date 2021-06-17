Emerald Youth Foundation hiring for multiple part-time positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emerald Youth Foundation is looking to fill 25 paid, part-time roles within the organization through its AmeriCorps program, in addition to a handful of other key positions.

Part-time opportunities are available for the fall, and while the roles are seasonal, they could be extended past the fall. A listing for full-time roles is also available.

To view the full list of vacant positions and apply, interested candidates should visit www.emeraldyouth.org and click “Get Involved.”

