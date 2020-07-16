Emerald Youth Foundation hiring for multiple part-time positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Emerald Youth Foundation is seeking applicants to fill paid, part-time roles within the organization, including positions with its AmeriCorps program.

The faith-based nonprofit serves Knoxville children. Positions are available for the upcoming academic year.

Available positions include those who will serve directly with Knoxville’s young people, as well as in supporting roles. Interested applicants should apply immediately, as the organization is looking to fill vacancies right away.

“Now more than ever, young people need positive influence in their lives,” said John Crooks, director of marketing and communications for Emerald Youth Foundation. “We are looking for applicants who align to our organization’s values and mission, and we are excited to offer these short-term positions to the community.”

Visit www.emeraldyouth.org/getinvolved to view the full list of vacant positions and to apply, or call 865-637-3227.

