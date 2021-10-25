KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, October 27th, Express Employment Professionals will be holding a career fair from 9 am to 3 pm at its 8805 Kingston Pike location.

According to its website, Express Employment Professionals is a staffing provider in the U.S. that assists job seekers to find work and helps businesses find qualified employees. For more information on the upcoming job fair, call 865-531-1720. To learn more about Express Employment Professionals, go to: https://www.expresspros.com/

