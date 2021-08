(WATE) — Food City is holding two companywide hiring events from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The events are being held at all Food City locations and distribution centers. The company is looking to add 1,000 new faces to its team.

The are filling entry level to experienced positions. To learn more as well to apply ahead of time online, go to foodcitycareers.com.