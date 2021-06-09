Food Lion hosting open interviews on June 16

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food Lion’s more than 11,000 stores will hold open interviews Wednesday, June 16.

There will be two windows from interviews; the first is from 9 a.m. until noon and the second is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those interested can go to their nearest Food Lion during one of these times and meet with a member of the store leadership team to discuss opportunities at that store.

The positions available vary by store and include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. The company will offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities.

A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at foodlion.com/stores and visit foodlion.com/careers to view available positions.