Fresenius Medical Care opens its largest distribution center in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s leading provider of products and services for people with chronic kidney failure, has opened a 611,000 square foot distribution center in Knoxville.

It is the company’s largest distribution center along the east coast.

To read more about the company as well as future job openings, go to jobs.fmcna.com.

