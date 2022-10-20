MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville.

Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.

According to Newell’s website, they were named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies in 2022 by Fortune. They also champion diversity and inclusion with awards such as 2021 Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, 2021 Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies and Human Rights Campaign’s Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality in 2021 and 2022.

The company was also awarded the 2021 Atlanta Magazine’s 500 Most Powerful List.

The open position for Adhesive Packer is for someone who can work in a fast-paced environment and place glue bottles in appropriate packaging.

Maintenance Technician focuses on performing daily checks, and maintains, analyzes, troubleshoots and repairs all plant production and facilities equipment.

The Tool Maker position is looking for anyone who can work in advanced high-speed and high cavitation injection molds, has mechanical/electrical troubleshooting knowledge, machining techniques and experience with designing and implementing new mechanical designs.

Anyone interested in the Machine Operation position will need to complete tasks such as inspecting, assembling and packaging in-process inventory and finishing goods in a fast-paced manufacturing environment.

Education and experience are depended on the job position. For more information about the open positions, click here.