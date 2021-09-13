Get a job at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have you ever thought about what it would be like to call Neyland Stadium your office? Now, you have the chance to find out.

Aramark Concessions is looking for bartenders to work at its locations at Neyland Stadium. If interested, the group is holding a hiring event on Tuesday, September 14th from 1 pm to 6 pm at Thompson-Boling Arena.

To learn more about Aramark, go to: https://careers.aramark.com/