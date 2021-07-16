Grainger County Sheriff’s Department hiring correctional officers

 KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Grainger County Sheriff’s Department is now accepting applications for correctional officers. According to a social media post applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or GED, have no felony convictions, and be able to pass a psychological exam and drug test.

Grainger County correctional officers receive $30,850 to $35,600 a year. Other benefits include paid holidays, sick leave, annual leave, state retirement, 401(k), free employee basic medical insurance and ability to purchase family insurance, short-term and long-term disability, dental and vision insurance, and uniforms.

Work schedules are 12-hour shifts with four days on and four days off. Training is provided. Applications can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Department, 270 Justice Center Drive in Rutledge, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

