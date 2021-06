KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greyhound is looking to hire 200 drivers right now, with a total of 600 throughout the year.

Greyhound has more than 2,400destinations, and drivers can choose to be based wherever they want according to the company. To become a driver for Greyhound, they are asking applicants to have a full CDL, be at least 22 years old, pass a physical and have a good driving record.

To apply, visit Drive Greyhound for more information and to find the application.