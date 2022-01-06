SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County government is accepting applications now for the position of medicolegal death scene investigator.

Applications must be mailed or hand-delivered to the Sevier County Mayor’s office by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Faxes and emails will not be accepted.

According to a Sevier County social media post, some of the job-related responsibilities include “assisting law enforcement personnel in death scene investigations, pronouncing the deceased in the field, and transporting and storing those who have not made arrangements with a local funeral home.”

Applicants are required to be licensed as an advanced emergency medical technician, paramedic, registered nurse or physician’s assistant with the state of Tennessee, or registration as a diplomate of the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators.

To get a full look at the job’s duties as well as to access an application, go to www.seviercountytn.org.

