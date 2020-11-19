Jackson Hewitt holding its second national hiring event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the week of November 16, Jackson Hewitt will be holding its second national hiring event. They are looking to fill up to 22,000 positions in their 6,000 offices nationwide.

With the anticipated increase in tax preparation, they are looking for support in the 2020-21 tax season with a variety of positions available. During the national hiring week, Jackson Hewitt will be conducting in person interviews and extending offers to qualified applicants.

Candidates with tax preparation background and those who are looking to start a new career are welcome to apply. There are both seasonal and full-time positions available.

CEO and President Greg Macfarlane says Jackson Hewitt works “hard for the hardest working Americans to ensure accurate tax returns with the guaranteed largest refund amount,” Jackson Hewitt provides extensive training to ensure their employees are well prepared to assist clients and filing taxes.

To learn more about the company, how to apply, find a location near you and to learn more about employment opportunities, go to: jacksonhewitt.com/tax-preparation-classes , https://www.jacksonhewitt.com/careers/careers/