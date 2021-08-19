Job fair coming to McGee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you like being around aircraft and airports then there is a job fair coming up you will want to check out!

McGhee Tyson Airport is holding a job fair Wednesday, August 25th at the Airport Hilton Cascade Room. The time is from 7 am to 7 pm.

Representatives with the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, American & United Airlines, Ruby Tuesday, Cirrus Aircraft and more will be in attendance. To get more details, go to: https://flyknoxville.com/careers/