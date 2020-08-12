Job fair coming up in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re searching for a job in Sevier County, there is some help on the way.

The Sevier County Economic Development Council is hosting a job fair on August 26 at Smokies Stadium.

The council is asking if you are looking to hire, they’re accepting new vendors as well.

If you’re a local employer, it’s $100 to register your table and you must do so by Friday.

