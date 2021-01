KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — GMS Mine Repair & Maintenance is looking to hire equipment operators and general laborers for its growing staff.

If interested the company is holding an in-person job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the Fairfield by Marriot on 1551 Cracker Barrel Lane in Knoxville.

The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more on the company, go to: https://www.gmsminerepair.com/