KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you or someone you know has been recently released from jail or prison and is looking to reenter the workforce, there is an event coming up for you on Thursday, January 30th.

The Tennessee Department of Correction and the Knoxville Community Resource Center are teaming up with the American Job Center to host a ‘One-Stop Reentry Shop’. The event will be held at the American Job Center in the 2700 block of Middlebrook Pike. The Reentry shop runs from 1 pm to 3 pm. There will be a number of employers available including Goodwill, ServePro, Applebee’s and more.

There will also be a number of resources available for those reentering the workforce. If you have questions, you can contact the TDOC Correctional Councilor at 865-333-6134.

